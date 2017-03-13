Scott quickly signs statea s new death penalty sentencing bill Updated at
After more than a year of uncertainty, Florida is again poised to begin executions and prosecute death penalty cases after Gov. Rick Scott signed a law Monday aimed at fixing flaws in the state's capital sentencing procedure. "Governor Scott's foremost concern is always for the victims and their loved ones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. lawmaker's controversial tweet on immigrat...
|15 hr
|positronium
|2
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|17 hr
|Heisenberg
|1
|Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop
|18 hr
|Heisenberg
|6
|research chemicals shop liste
|18 hr
|Heisenberg
|12
|Florida Could Flip Burden of Proving 'Stand You...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|3
|New UF student body president busted...
|Mar 10
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Mar 9
|MikeGreen420
|14
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC