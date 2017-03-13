Scott quickly signs statea s new deat...

Scott quickly signs statea s new death penalty sentencing bill Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Walton Sun

After more than a year of uncertainty, Florida is again poised to begin executions and prosecute death penalty cases after Gov. Rick Scott signed a law Monday aimed at fixing flaws in the state's capital sentencing procedure. "Governor Scott's foremost concern is always for the victims and their loved ones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. lawmaker's controversial tweet on immigrat... 15 hr positronium 2
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. 17 hr Heisenberg 1
Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop 18 hr Heisenberg 6
research chemicals shop liste 18 hr Heisenberg 12
News Florida Could Flip Burden of Proving 'Stand You... Mar 11 Texxy 3
News New UF student body president busted... Mar 10 Spotted Girl 4
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... Mar 9 MikeGreen420 14
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC