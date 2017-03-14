Scholarship fund to honor Florida nig...

Scholarship fund to honor Florida nightclub shooting victims

Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

A Florida businessman is raising scholarship money for gay students to honor the 49 patrons killed last June in Orlando's gay nightclub shooting massacre. Barry Miller said Monday that The 49 Fund is to award 10 scholarships annually, each worth $4,900.

