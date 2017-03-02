Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
There are 1 comment on the Fox News story from 6 hrs ago, titled Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests. In it, Fox News reports that:
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., was evicted from his Florida office due to the weekly protests that have occurred outside the building. Jude Williams, the president of America's Capital Partners and the owner of the nine-story building in Tampa, notified Rubio's office on Feb. 1 that it will not renew the lease.
#1 32 min ago
Poor little Marco the RINO. I thought he was going to retire?
