Rising Democratic star Andrew Gillum announces run for Florida governor in 2018
Andrew Gillum, the young African-American Democratic Tallahassee mayor who took on the gun lobby, has formally announced his 2018 bid for Florida governor. Gillum, 37, has been viewed as a rising star in a party that is clamoring for relevance after Donald Trump's win in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This and That (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|inspector clues so
|25,991
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|22 hr
|KooK
|16
|Kellyanne Conway Kneels on Oval Office Couch, S...
|Tue
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Tue
|payme
|7
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Tue
|Mex
|13
|research chemicals shop liste
|Tue
|Mex
|10
|Research Chemicals Vendor Australia
|Tue
|Mex
|9
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC