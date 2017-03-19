Republicans lead fight to ban frackin...

Republicans lead fight to ban fracking in Florida

Citing unresolved health concerns, Florida lawmakers are weighing the fate of a measure that would ban fracking across the state. Legislators are pushing the bill to safeguard Florida's clean water supply, which is the drinking water source for 90 percent of Floridians and a major player in the state's economy, from agriculture to tourism.

