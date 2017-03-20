Republicans Feud Over Enterprise Florida & Visit Florida
VENICE, Fla. --In Tallahassee the gloves are off. Governor Rick Scott is clashing with republican House Speaker Richard Corcoran about the future of two private-public agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The top 10 list of wholesale stores for Researc...
|5 hr
|Paul
|15
|Research Chemicals Vendor Forum
|5 hr
|Paul
|8
|Pha.PrivateTrade very trusdet Vendor !!!
|5 hr
|Paul
|15
|Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery.
|5 hr
|Paul
|8
|U.S. lawmaker's controversial tweet on immigrat...
|23 hr
|Evilgelicalling
|3
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Tue
|ZIONISM 666
|7
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Mon
|Heisenberg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC