Rawls: Florida arrest claims - clearly not me'

Bradley County Commissioner Dan Rawls says the Florida arrest record referenced by Sheriff Eric Watson is not him. He is speaking out to refute the charges made by Watson in last Sunday's edition Bradley County Commissioner Dan Rawls says the Florida arrest record referenced by Sheriff Eric Watson is not him.

