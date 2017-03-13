Rawls: Florida arrest claims - clearly not me'
Bradley County Commissioner Dan Rawls says the Florida arrest record referenced by Sheriff Eric Watson is not him. He is speaking out to refute the charges made by Watson in last Sunday's edition Bradley County Commissioner Dan Rawls says the Florida arrest record referenced by Sheriff Eric Watson is not him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Rubble Memories
|3
|Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Lottery Traitors
|6
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Fri
|Mex
|16
|House Republicans move plan that would deny foo...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery.
|Mar 16
|BiZKiT
|9
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|Mar 16
|Victim
|1
|Florida Lottery wrong again
|Mar 16
|duckville usa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC