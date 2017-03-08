Police Body Cameras may be soon requi...

Police Body Cameras may be soon required in Florida

Read more: WWSB

Sarasota, FL -- A bill that would require body cameras to be used by most law enforcement officers in Florida is being debated in Tallahassee. The measure, filed by a pair of Democrats, would mandate that all officers who regularly make routine traffic stops must wear the cameras.

