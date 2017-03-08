Police Body Cameras may be soon required in Florida
Sarasota, FL -- A bill that would require body cameras to be used by most law enforcement officers in Florida is being debated in Tallahassee. The measure, filed by a pair of Democrats, would mandate that all officers who regularly make routine traffic stops must wear the cameras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|Tue
|Making snowflakes...
|9
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Need Help
|445
|Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi...
|Tue
|huntcoyotes
|22
|research chemicals shop liste
|Mar 6
|BiZKiT
|11
|Best Research Chemical Vendor EU
|Mar 3
|Heisenberg
|10
|Research Chemicals Shop German Forum !
|Mar 3
|Heisenberg
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Mar 3
|Heisenberg
|73
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC