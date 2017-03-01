Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people...

Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridiron Dinner

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Jan. 26, 2017 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia. President Donald Trump has declared that the media is the "enemy of the people" but his administration was was willing to joke around with reporters - and poke fun at itself - in a venerable Washington tradition on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi... 14 min Mikey 13
News Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests 16 hr Chilli J 8
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU Fri Heisenberg 10
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! Fri Heisenberg 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Fri Heisenberg 73
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Mar 2 BiZKit 8
This and That (Dec '08) Mar 1 inspector clues so 25,991
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,482 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC