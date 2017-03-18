Pence campaigns in Florida for GOP he...

Pence campaigns in Florida for GOP health bill

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Florida Today

Pence campaigns in Florida for GOP health bill Says Trump taking 'step in right direction' Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nDJiHE In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence arrives for a Republican conference at the Capitol in Washington. On Saturday, Pence addressed an audience in Florida, saying President Donald Trump is "100 percent" supporting the Republican bill to replace the Affordable Care Act and calls it a "step in the right direction."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15) Mar 17 Rubble Memories 3
News Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15) Mar 17 Lottery Traitors 6
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... Mar 17 Mex 16
News House Republicans move plan that would deny foo... Mar 16 Texxy 1
Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery. Mar 16 BiZKiT 9
News FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa... Mar 16 Victim 1
Florida Lottery wrong again Mar 16 duckville usa 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,503 • Total comments across all topics: 279,671,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC