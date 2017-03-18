Pence campaigns in Florida for GOP health bill
Pence campaigns in Florida for GOP health bill Says Trump taking 'step in right direction' Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2nDJiHE In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence arrives for a Republican conference at the Capitol in Washington. On Saturday, Pence addressed an audience in Florida, saying President Donald Trump is "100 percent" supporting the Republican bill to replace the Affordable Care Act and calls it a "step in the right direction."
