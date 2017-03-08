Part of Florida's Alligator Alley closed due to wildfires
A portion of Interstate 75 that's also known as Alligator Alley remains shut down Wednesday due to smoky conditions from a wildfire that is burning in southwest Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Lt. Gregory Bueno said in an email that motorists should seek alternatives routes on the highway that runs between Naples on Florida's Gulf Coast to the Fort Lauderdale area on the Atlantic Coast.
