Orlando prosecutor will no longer seek death penalty
A top prosecutor in central Florida said Thursday she is no longer going to seek the death penalty in first-degree murder cases, igniting condemnation from some state officials and law enforcement leaders but also praise from some civil liberties groups. State Attorney Aramis Ayala, whose office serves metropolitan Orlando, said she made her decision after conducting a review.
