Orlando prosecutor will no longer see...

Orlando prosecutor will no longer seek death penalty

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

A top prosecutor in central Florida said Thursday she is no longer going to seek the death penalty in first-degree murder cases, igniting condemnation from some state officials and law enforcement leaders but also praise from some civil liberties groups. State Attorney Aramis Ayala, whose office serves metropolitan Orlando, said she made her decision after conducting a review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House Republicans move plan that would deny foo... 10 hr Texxy 1
Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery. 11 hr BiZKiT 9
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... 11 hr BiZKiT 15
News FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa... 14 hr Victim 1
Florida Lottery wrong again 20 hr duckville usa 1
News Kellyanne Conway Kneels on Oval Office Couch, S... Thu Texxy 2
The top 10 list of wholesale stores for Researc... Wed Paul 15
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,458 • Total comments across all topics: 279,607,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC