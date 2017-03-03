Orlando businessman Chris King runnin...

Orlando businessman Chris King running for Florida governor

18 hrs ago

Orlando businessman Chris King running for Florida governor Central Florida businessman Chris King has filed papers to run for governor Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2lHXKx6 Central Florida businessman Chris King said Friday that he has filed papers to run for governor next year. King says he will make a formal announcement in April.

