Officer fired after shooting and kill...

Officer fired after shooting and killing 73-year-old in role-play

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A Florida cop has been fired after shooting and killing a beloved 73-year-old retiree during a citizen police academy where he was not supposed to be using real bullets. Punta Gorda Officer Lee Coel currently faces manslaughter charges in the death of Mary Knowlton, a former librarian who retired in the town north of Fort Myers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New UF student body president busted... 22 min Spotted Girl 4
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... 21 hr MikeGreen420 14
Citizens Freedom Party Thu Pud 3
News Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests Tue Making snowflakes... 9
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) Mar 7 Need Help 445
News Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi... Mar 7 huntcoyotes 22
research chemicals shop liste Mar 6 BiZKiT 11
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC