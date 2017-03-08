Officer fired after shooting and killing 73-year-old in role-play
A Florida cop has been fired after shooting and killing a beloved 73-year-old retiree during a citizen police academy where he was not supposed to be using real bullets. Punta Gorda Officer Lee Coel currently faces manslaughter charges in the death of Mary Knowlton, a former librarian who retired in the town north of Fort Myers.
