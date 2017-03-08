No Sexy Beaches: Florida legislators ...

No Sexy Beaches: Florida legislators clamp down on agencies

14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

In a stinging rebuke to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, the GOP-controlled Florida House on Friday voted overwhelmingly to eliminate and place stringent new controls on two of the governor's prized programs dealing with economic development and state tourism. State legislators took the step even though Scott has ratcheted up political pressure, going so far as to have his political committee make calls to voters living in the districts of Republican members who are bucking the governor.

