No charges for Florida prison guards ...

No charges for Florida prison guards who allegedly locked mentally ill black man in scalding shower

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ThinkProgress

In June of 2012, 50-year old Darren Rainey, a schizophrenic man serving time for cocaine possession, died in the Dade Correctional Institution. According to prison witnesses and civil rights groups, Rainey died after guards locked him in a shower for two hours with water at 180 degrees Fahrenheit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15) Fri Rubble Memories 3
News Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15) Fri Lottery Traitors 6
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... Fri Mex 16
News House Republicans move plan that would deny foo... Mar 16 Texxy 1
Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery. Mar 16 BiZKiT 9
News FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa... Mar 16 Victim 1
Florida Lottery wrong again Mar 16 duckville usa 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,920 • Total comments across all topics: 279,657,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC