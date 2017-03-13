New to the job, prosecutor takes on a...

New to the job, prosecutor takes on anti-death penalty fight

18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The Florida prosecutor who thrust herself into the forefront of the anti-death penalty movement is a political novice who was elected just seven months ago. Aramis Ayala, a Democrat and former public defender and assistant state attorney, surprised many of her own supporters when she announced this week that her office would no longer seek capital punishment in a state that has one of the largest death rows.

