Mickey Mouse hit hard by tax man: Dis...

Mickey Mouse hit hard by tax man: Disney, Universal fight tax bills

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

It takes a lot of land to accommodate Cinderella's castle, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Epcot's 11-country World Showcase - and a hefty purse to pay the property taxes on it. To cut tax bills in the tens of millions of dollars, the specialists at Orlando's famous theme parks have employed methods from the creative - placing cows on undeveloped land and claiming an agricultural exemption - to the traditional - negotiating or appealing to a county board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy Scout forced to drink urine at Scout camp (Jun '09) Sat Headbobber 78
jetblue Mar 24 kyman 1
trusted research chemical vendor Mar 24 fred 7
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Mar 24 fred 19
Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop Mar 21 Heisenberg 7
No1 Research Chemicals Vendor China/EU Click a... Mar 21 Heisenberg 7
ChemicalCowboys Review Mar 21 Heisenberg 3
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,188 • Total comments across all topics: 279,843,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC