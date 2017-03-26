Mickey Mouse hit hard by tax man: Disney, Universal fight tax bills

It takes a lot of land to accommodate Cinderella's castle, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Epcot's 11-country World Showcase - and a hefty purse to pay the property taxes on it. To cut tax bills in the tens of millions of dollars, the specialists at Orlando's famous theme parks have employed methods from the creative - placing cows on undeveloped land and claiming an agricultural exemption - to the traditional - negotiating or appealing to a county board.

