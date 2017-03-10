Mentally disabled woman raped in stat...

Mentally disabled woman raped in state group home waits for legal settlement

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

More than 14 years ago, a mentally disabled Orange County woman was raped and impregnated in a group home under state supervision. Nine months later, she gave birth to a girl who was put up for adoption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida Could Flip Burden of Proving 'Stand You... Sat Texxy 3
News New UF student body president busted... Fri Spotted Girl 4
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... Mar 9 MikeGreen420 14
Citizens Freedom Party Mar 9 Pud 3
News Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests Mar 7 Making snowflakes... 9
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) Mar 7 Need Help 445
News Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi... Mar 7 huntcoyotes 22
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,917 • Total comments across all topics: 279,501,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC