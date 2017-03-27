Man accused of killing wife tells police she wanted to die
A 62-year-old Florida man accused of fatally shooting his wife of 42 years told investigators she suffered from dementia and wanted to die. A Boynton Beach police report says 61-year-old Pamela Kruspe was shot in the chest Monday night outside the Parkside Inn Assisted Living Facility she'd moved into in January.
