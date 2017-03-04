Legislation would help Florida craft distilleries, breweries
Philip McDaniel is like most craft distillers in Florida - he is frustrated that he can sell only two bottles per label a year to each visitor of his distillery in St. Augustine when breweries and wineries can sell as much as they want. McDaniel, who makes rum, gin and vodka, wants that bottle limit lifted.
