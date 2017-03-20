Lawyered up? A look at what Florida has spent money on
The Associated Press has documented that since Gov. Rick Scott took office in 2011, agencies under his control as well as the Florida Legislature and Cabinet officials have spent more than $250 million on private attorneys. Here's a look at some of the spending on outside lawyering Florida taxpayers have had to pay for under Republican leadership: -More than $100 million in fees paid to lawyers by state agencies, including an expensive water rights struggle with Georgia.
U.S. lawmaker's controversial tweet on immigrat...
|17 min
|tomin cali
|1
Florida Could Flip Burden of Proving 'Stand You...
|Sat
|Texxy
|3
New UF student body president busted...
|Mar 10
|Spotted Girl
|4
