Jury awards $52M to family badly injured in Ocala car crash
A north Florida jury has awarded a family nearly $52 million for a 2013 car crash that left them all with life-altering injuries. The Ocala Star-Banner reports that Yolanda Aldana and her four children were stopped at a red light when their vehicle was struck from behind by a car driven by Nathan Pyles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|15
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|23 hr
|Chilli J
|8
|Best Research Chemical Vendor EU
|Mar 3
|Heisenberg
|10
|Research Chemicals Shop German Forum !
|Mar 3
|Heisenberg
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Mar 3
|Heisenberg
|73
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Mar 2
|BiZKit
|8
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Mar 1
|inspector clues so
|25,991
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC