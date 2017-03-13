Jury awards $52M to family badly inju...

Jury awards $52M to family badly injured in Ocala car crash

The Miami Herald

A north Florida jury has awarded a family nearly $52 million for a 2013 car crash that left them all with life-altering injuries. The Ocala Star-Banner reports that Yolanda Aldana and her four children were stopped at a red light when their vehicle was struck from behind by a car driven by Nathan Pyles.

