Judge to Florida: Catch up with the constitution and add same-sex spouses to death certificates
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... UPDATE : House will vote on this bill TODAY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy Scout forced to drink urine at Scout camp (Jun '09)
|12 hr
|Headbobber
|78
|jetblue
|Fri
|kyman
|1
|trusted research chemical vendor
|Fri
|fred
|7
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Fri
|fred
|19
|Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|7
|No1 Research Chemicals Vendor China/EU Click a...
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|7
|ChemicalCowboys Review
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC