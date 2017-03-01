Judge threatens to jail lawyer in Facebook Live hanging case

A judge threatened to jail a Florida Department of Children & Families lawyer, suggesting in an order that the agency's attorneys lied about the welfare of foster children who may have witnessed a teen hang herself while broadcasting on Facebook. Miami-Dade Judge Maria Sampedro-Iglesia said that regional child welfare director Clarissa Cabreja could be arrested if she doesn't appear at a March 8 hearing "to show cause why they should not be held in indirect civil contempt of court."

