Judge denies 'stand your ground' defense in movie theater shooting
A retired Tampa police captain who shot and killed a man in a movie theater will face a second-degree murder charge after a judge ruled that Florida's controversial "stand your ground" law does not apply in this case. After two weeks of pretrial testimony, Judge Susan Barthle cast doubt on Curtis Reeves' assertions that he was acting in self-defense when he drew and fired his gun.
