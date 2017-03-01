Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter
The judge who presided over Casey Anthony's murder trial says the Florida mother may have killed her 2-year-old daughter by accident. In a Wednesday interview with the Orlando Sentinel , former Circuit Judge Belvin Perry Jr. said Anthony may have been trying to quiet the child, Caylee, with chloroform and accidentally used too much.
