Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter

The judge who presided over Casey Anthony's murder trial says the Florida mother may have killed her 2-year-old daughter by accident. In a Wednesday interview with the Orlando Sentinel , former Circuit Judge Belvin Perry Jr. said Anthony may have been trying to quiet the child, Caylee, with chloroform and accidentally used too much.

