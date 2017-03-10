Jorge Martin's Before Night Falls, Approaches Opening at Florida Grand Opera

March 18 is opening night of Florida Grand Opera's production of Jorge Martn's Before Night Falls-one of the most provocative and dramatic operas of the twenty-first century. FGO's staging marks the regional premiere of a work that National Review called "a worthy work of art" and Gay City News dubbed "one of the most admirable American operas of recent years."

