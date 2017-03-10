Jorge Martin's Before Night Falls, Approaches Opening at Florida Grand Opera
March 18 is opening night of Florida Grand Opera's production of Jorge Martn's Before Night Falls-one of the most provocative and dramatic operas of the twenty-first century. FGO's staging marks the regional premiere of a work that National Review called "a worthy work of art" and Gay City News dubbed "one of the most admirable American operas of recent years."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Could Flip Burden of Proving 'Stand You...
|13 hr
|Texxy
|3
|New UF student body president busted...
|Fri
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Mar 9
|MikeGreen420
|14
|Citizens Freedom Party
|Mar 9
|Pud
|3
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|Mar 7
|Making snowflakes...
|9
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Need Help
|445
|Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi...
|Mar 7
|huntcoyotes
|22
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC