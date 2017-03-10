Jorge Martin's Before Night Falls, Ap...

Jorge Martin's Before Night Falls, Approaches Opening at Florida Grand Opera

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

March 18 is opening night of Florida Grand Opera's production of Jorge Martn's Before Night Falls-one of the most provocative and dramatic operas of the twenty-first century. FGO's staging marks the regional premiere of a work that National Review called "a worthy work of art" and Gay City News dubbed "one of the most admirable American operas of recent years."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida Could Flip Burden of Proving 'Stand You... 13 hr Texxy 3
News New UF student body president busted... Fri Spotted Girl 4
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... Mar 9 MikeGreen420 14
Citizens Freedom Party Mar 9 Pud 3
News Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests Mar 7 Making snowflakes... 9
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) Mar 7 Need Help 445
News Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi... Mar 7 huntcoyotes 22
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,333 • Total comments across all topics: 279,487,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC