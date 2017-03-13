John Hankinson saved Florida environments while playing harmonica
John Hankinson was a young boy when, as the family story goes, he chased a visiting relative around his yard, brandishing a plastic tomahawk and yelling: "I'm going to chop your head off." The pretend savagery couldn't have been more different from how Hankinson later would approach life as one of Florida's most liked and respected environmentalists, who drew a following for his blues music on a harmonica.
