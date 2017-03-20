Jobless rate ticks up for Florida and Orlando metro region
The unemployment rate in Florida and the Orlando metro area ticked upward in January, according to the latest numbers released by the state on Monday. The state unemployment rate was 5 percent in January, up 0.1 percentage point from the December 2016 rate, and unchanged from a year ago.
