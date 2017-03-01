Jeb Bush: School choice is in Missour...

Jeb Bush: School choice is in Missouri's future

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush listens before speaking at the National Summit on Education Reform on Nov. 20, in Washington. Bush on Tuesday took his most definitive step yet toward running for president, announcing plans to "actively explore"A a campaign and form a new political operation allowing him to raise money for like-minded Republicans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU 16 hr Heisenberg 10
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! 16 hr Heisenberg 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 16 hr Heisenberg 73
News Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests 20 hr tomin cali 6
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Thu BiZKit 8
This and That (Dec '08) Mar 1 inspector clues so 25,991
News Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06) Mar 1 KooK 16
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC