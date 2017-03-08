In Florida, elderly and poor would fa...

In Florida, elderly and poor would fare worse under GOP healthcare plan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In this February 2015 photo, an insurance agent helps a customer sign up for coverage through the Affordable Care Act exchange at healthcare.gov. The health law provided financial aid that reduced monthly premiums for more than 1.4 million Floridians in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New UF student body president busted... 7 hr Spotted Girl 4
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... Thu MikeGreen420 14
Citizens Freedom Party Thu Pud 3
News Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests Mar 7 Making snowflakes... 9
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) Mar 7 Need Help 445
News Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi... Mar 7 huntcoyotes 22
research chemicals shop liste Mar 6 BiZKiT 11
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,349 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC