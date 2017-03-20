If the escaped Florida cobra bites, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue may be your only hope
Is the monocled cobra that escaped from its enclosure a week ago Monday in Ocala still alive, hiding somewhere inside the home? No matter the situation Miami-Dade Fire Department's Venom One team is ready, just in case. That's because in the event the cobra bites, they will likely be the ones called to provide antivenin.
