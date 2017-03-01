Happy 172nd birthday, Florida

Happy 172nd birthday, Florida

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

With a population of about 60,000 people, Florida was granted statehood on March 3, 1845, though it wouldn't become a state for more than a year due to the politics of slavery. The name Florida, which was "discovered" by Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon in 1513, means "land of flowers" in Spanish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests 2 hr Captain Yesterday 7
Best Research Chemical Vendor EU 20 hr Heisenberg 10
Research Chemicals Shop German Forum ! 20 hr Heisenberg 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 20 hr Heisenberg 73
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Thu BiZKit 8
This and That (Dec '08) Mar 1 inspector clues so 25,991
News Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06) Mar 1 KooK 16
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC