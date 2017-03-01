Happy 172nd birthday, Florida
With a population of about 60,000 people, Florida was granted statehood on March 3, 1845, though it wouldn't become a state for more than a year due to the politics of slavery. The name Florida, which was "discovered" by Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon in 1513, means "land of flowers" in Spanish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|2 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|7
|Best Research Chemical Vendor EU
|20 hr
|Heisenberg
|10
|Research Chemicals Shop German Forum !
|20 hr
|Heisenberg
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|20 hr
|Heisenberg
|73
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Thu
|BiZKit
|8
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Mar 1
|inspector clues so
|25,991
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|Mar 1
|KooK
|16
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC