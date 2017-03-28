Grupo Mexico to Buy Florida Railroad for $2.1 Billion
Mexican mining and rail conglomerate Grupo Mexico said Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to buy Florida East Coast Railway Holdings Corp. for $2.1 billion. Grupo Mexico Transportes said it will acquire 100 percent of the company's shares and assume its debt, pending approval of the deal by regulatory authorities.
