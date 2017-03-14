Groups call for equal pay for women in Florida
Mary Wilson, president of the Greater Orlando chapter of NOW, speaks at Orlando City Hall in favor of an equal pay bill Mary Wilson, president of the Greater Orlando chapter of NOW, speaks at Orlando City Hall in favor of an equal pay bill Mary Wilson, president of the Greater Orlando chapter of NOW, speaks at Orlando City Hall in favor of an equal pay bill Women from a number of different groups spoke in favor of state bills requiring equal pay for women at a press conference at Orlando City Hall on Tuesday. The bill, one of which was co-sponsored by state Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, would ban employers from paying workers differently based on sex or gender identity.
