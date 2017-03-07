(Greg Lovett / The Palm Beach Post) F...

(Greg Lovett / The Palm Beach Post) Florida's dominant grocer continues to load up on real estate.

Florida's dominant grocer continues to load up on real estate . After another year of dealmaking, Publix owned 29.1 percent of its stores at the end of 2016, up from 25.9 percent at the end of 2015.

