Fugitive nabbed after using CVS rewards card in Florida
Key West police detectives nabbed a man wanted in Georgia for an assortment of violent crimes, including felony strangulation and aggravated assault with a weapon - after he used his CVS rewards card and tipped off authorities to his whereabouts. The Keynoter reports Cobb County Sheriff's officials contacted Key West police Thursday saying 37-year-old Jamaal Seymour was possibly in Key West and wanted on a number of counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15)
|Mar 17
|Rubble Memories
|3
|Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15)
|Mar 17
|Lottery Traitors
|6
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Mar 17
|Mex
|16
|House Republicans move plan that would deny foo...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery.
|Mar 16
|BiZKiT
|9
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|Mar 16
|Victim
|1
|Florida Lottery wrong again
|Mar 16
|duckville usa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC