Fugitive nabbed after using CVS rewar...

Fugitive nabbed after using CVS rewards card in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Key West police detectives nabbed a man wanted in Georgia for an assortment of violent crimes, including felony strangulation and aggravated assault with a weapon - after he used his CVS rewards card and tipped off authorities to his whereabouts. The Keynoter reports Cobb County Sheriff's officials contacted Key West police Thursday saying 37-year-old Jamaal Seymour was possibly in Key West and wanted on a number of counts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15) Mar 17 Rubble Memories 3
News Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15) Mar 17 Lottery Traitors 6
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... Mar 17 Mex 16
News House Republicans move plan that would deny foo... Mar 16 Texxy 1
Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery. Mar 16 BiZKiT 9
News FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa... Mar 16 Victim 1
Florida Lottery wrong again Mar 16 duckville usa 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC