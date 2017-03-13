Fugitive nabbed after using CVS rewards card in Florida

Key West police detectives nabbed a man wanted in Georgia for an assortment of violent crimes, including felony strangulation and aggravated assault with a weapon - after he used his CVS rewards card and tipped off authorities to his whereabouts. The Keynoter reports Cobb County Sheriff's officials contacted Key West police Thursday saying 37-year-old Jamaal Seymour was possibly in Key West and wanted on a number of counts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.