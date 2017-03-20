Freeze warning, lows in the 30s for parts of Central Florida
Central Florida will see some of its coldest weather of the winter tonight, with temperatures in the 30s and a freeze warning in effect for outlying areas, forecasters say. Residents of Orange and Seminole counties can expect lows in the mid-30s, said Matt Volkmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.
