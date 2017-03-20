Freeze warning, lows in the 30s for parts of Central Florida

Freeze warning, lows in the 30s for p...

Central Florida will see some of its coldest weather of the winter tonight, with temperatures in the 30s and a freeze warning in effect for outlying areas, forecasters say. Residents of Orange and Seminole counties can expect lows in the mid-30s, said Matt Volkmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

