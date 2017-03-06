Fracking ban in Florida gets early Senate support
Sen. Dana Young, R-Tampa, shows off a piece of Florida limestone during a Senate Committee on Environmental Preservation and Conservation meeting considering her fracking ban bill, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at the Capitol. The committee passed the bill.
