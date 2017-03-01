Former Florida police officer charged...

Former Florida police officer charged with shooting

16 min ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Prosecutors have filed an attempted manslaughter charge against a former central Florida police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed teenager. Florida Today reports that former Rockledge police officer Nicholas Galluzzi turned himself in Thursday and later bonded out of jail.

