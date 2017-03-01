Former Florida police officer charged with shooting
Prosecutors have filed an attempted manslaughter charge against a former central Florida police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed teenager. Florida Today reports that former Rockledge police officer Nicholas Galluzzi turned himself in Thursday and later bonded out of jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Research Chemical Vendor EU
|45 min
|Heisenberg
|10
|Research Chemicals Shop German Forum !
|46 min
|Heisenberg
|8
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|48 min
|Heisenberg
|73
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|6
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|17 hr
|BiZKit
|8
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Wed
|inspector clues so
|25,991
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|Wed
|KooK
|16
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC