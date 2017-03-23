Florida's fleet: A discussion about b...

Florida's fleet: A discussion about boat building in the Sunshine State

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boca Beacon

Island residents attended a presentation featuring maritime archeologist Brendan Burke on Tuesday, March 14 in the Boca Grade Community Center Auditorium. Burke, a researcher of commercial fishing and shrimping, works for the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy Scout forced to drink urine at Scout camp (Jun '09) 20 hr Headbobber 78
jetblue Fri kyman 1
trusted research chemical vendor Fri fred 7
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Fri fred 19
Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop Mar 21 Heisenberg 7
No1 Research Chemicals Vendor China/EU Click a... Mar 21 Heisenberg 7
ChemicalCowboys Review Mar 21 Heisenberg 3
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,828,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC