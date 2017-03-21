Florida's first black prosecutor, a death penalty boycotter, defies Gov. Rick Scott
Florida Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala announces that her office will no longer pursue the death penalty as a sentence in any case brought before the 9th Judicial Circuit of Florida. State prosecutor Aramis Ayala may have made Florida history last week when she declared publicly and emphatically that she would not, under any circumstances, seek the death penalty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop
|22 hr
|Heisenberg
|7
|No1 Research Chemicals Vendor China/EU Click a...
|22 hr
|Heisenberg
|7
|ChemicalCowboys Review
|22 hr
|Heisenberg
|3
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|22 hr
|Heisenberg
|15
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|22 hr
|Heisenberg
|8
|Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade
|22 hr
|Heisenberg
|14
|trusted research chemical vendor
|22 hr
|Heisenberg
|4
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC