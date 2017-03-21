Florida's first black prosecutor, a d...

Florida's first black prosecutor, a death penalty boycotter, defies Gov. Rick Scott

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Florida Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala announces that her office will no longer pursue the death penalty as a sentence in any case brought before the 9th Judicial Circuit of Florida. State prosecutor Aramis Ayala may have made Florida history last week when she declared publicly and emphatically that she would not, under any circumstances, seek the death penalty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop 22 hr Heisenberg 7
No1 Research Chemicals Vendor China/EU Click a... 22 hr Heisenberg 7
ChemicalCowboys Review 22 hr Heisenberg 3
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. 22 hr Heisenberg 15
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! 22 hr Heisenberg 8
Trusted Vendor Research Chemicals Pha.PrivateTrade 22 hr Heisenberg 14
trusted research chemical vendor 22 hr Heisenberg 4
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,443 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC