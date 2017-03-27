Florida woman threatens to kill clerk...

Florida woman threatens to kill clerk when he won't accept her 'dirty, gunked-up pennies,' police...

There are 1 comment on the The Orlando Sentinel story from 17 hrs ago, titled Florida woman threatens to kill clerk when he won't accept her 'dirty, gunked-up pennies,' police.... In it, The Orlando Sentinel reports that:

This Florida woman threatened to kill a 7-Eleven clerk after he refused to accept her jar of dirty pennies for payment, Melbourne Police say. This Florida woman threatened to kill a 7-Eleven clerk after he refused to accept her jar of dirty pennies for payment, Melbourne Police say.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RAPHAN is mohel

Bradenton, FL

#1 6 hrs ago
Congress , the Pentagon and the Zionist media cabal barter with Zelle , bitcoin and anything that the kosher nostra fusion centers use to extend their control over the US Host.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbor shooting ice at Windows; what to do? 38 min Criminal Neighbors 1
News Discount-grocer Aldi to set up shop in Florida ... (Feb '08) Fri GLM 263
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) Fri 2013 july 305
News Ultra Music Festival 2017 Was Strangely Apolitical Mar 29 Rainbow Kid 1
News Contractor Pluto off to prison after pleading g... (Apr '08) Mar 27 FUJLP311 95
Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store Mar 27 Mex 10
Safe shipping Research Chemicals Shop to Austr... Mar 27 Mex 11
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,981,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC