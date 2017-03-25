Florida veterans find help learning b...

Florida veterans find help learning business ropes

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Often, he says, obstacles he faces in business pale in comparison to those he faced as a helicopter pilot and then as chief of operations in Baghdad. "It helps you problem-solve in situations where it's not life or death," said Burns, who served in the U.S. Army for 28 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jetblue Fri kyman 1
trusted research chemical vendor Fri fred 7
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Fri fred 19
Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop Mar 21 Heisenberg 7
No1 Research Chemicals Vendor China/EU Click a... Mar 21 Heisenberg 7
ChemicalCowboys Review Mar 21 Heisenberg 3
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Mar 21 Heisenberg 15
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,494 • Total comments across all topics: 279,807,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC