Florida trooper arrested, accused of ...

Florida trooper arrested, accused of covering up crash

A former Florida Highway Patrol trooper is accused of helping his friend cover up a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a gardener. Thirty-five-year-old David Casillas was arrested Tuesday in Miami.

