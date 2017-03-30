Florida Supreme Court throws out deat...

Florida Supreme Court throws out death penalty for man who killed Brevard County Deputy Barbara Pill

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The Florida Supreme Court today threw out the death penalties of two central Florida murderers, including the man convicted of killing Brevard County Deputy Barbara Pill. In each case, the high court ruled that because the jury did not unanimously vote for the death penalty, the defendant must be resentenced.

