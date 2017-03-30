Florida Supreme Court throws out death penalty for man who killed Brevard County Deputy Barbara Pill
The Florida Supreme Court today threw out the death penalties of two central Florida murderers, including the man convicted of killing Brevard County Deputy Barbara Pill. In each case, the high court ruled that because the jury did not unanimously vote for the death penalty, the defendant must be resentenced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ultra Music Festival 2017 Was Strangely Apolitical
|Wed
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Contractor Pluto off to prison after pleading g... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|FUJLP311
|95
|Synthetic Coca shop Wholesale Store
|Mar 27
|Mex
|10
|Safe shipping Research Chemicals Shop to Austr...
|Mar 27
|Mex
|11
|Research Chemicals Austria Shop
|Mar 27
|Mex
|12
|Research Chemicals Vendor Australia
|Mar 27
|Mex
|10
|Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop
|Mar 27
|Mex
|8
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC