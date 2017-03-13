Florida Supreme Court: Key West HIV-i...

Florida Supreme Court: Key West HIV-infection case can move forward

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Front www.keysnet.com

A 2011 case in which a Key West man is charged with knowingly infecting his partner with the HIV virus after forging medical records may move forward now that the Florida Supreme Court has ruled on the legal definition of sex. Gary Debaun, 65, allegedly infected his partner with the virus that causes AIDS and a legal definition of sexual intercourse can't get him out of the charge, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a six-page decision based solely on whether intercourse is defined as only sex between a man and a woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15) 7 hr Rubble Memories 3
News Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15) 7 hr Lottery Traitors 6
Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e... 9 hr Mex 16
News House Republicans move plan that would deny foo... 23 hr Texxy 1
Best Research Chemicals, Buy Cash on Delivery. Thu BiZKiT 9
News FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa... Thu Victim 1
Florida Lottery wrong again Thu duckville usa 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC