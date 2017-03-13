Florida Supreme Court: Key West HIV-infection case can move forward

A 2011 case in which a Key West man is charged with knowingly infecting his partner with the HIV virus after forging medical records may move forward now that the Florida Supreme Court has ruled on the legal definition of sex. Gary Debaun, 65, allegedly infected his partner with the virus that causes AIDS and a legal definition of sexual intercourse can't get him out of the charge, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a six-page decision based solely on whether intercourse is defined as only sex between a man and a woman.

