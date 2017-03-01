Florida Starts Issuing Medical Marijuana ID Cards
The cards, which are issued through the Office of Compassionate Use, are part of regulations passed by the Florida Legislature last year . Department of Health spokeswoman Mara Gambinieri says the rule became effective Feb. 19. To apply for a card, a patient must be a Florida resident and qualify to receive medical marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This and That (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|inspector clues so
|25,991
|Murder count hits grim 50 in Orange's deadliest... (Oct '06)
|11 hr
|KooK
|16
|Kellyanne Conway Kneels on Oval Office Couch, S...
|Tue
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Tue
|payme
|7
|Research chemicals shop with best reviews and e...
|Tue
|Mex
|13
|research chemicals shop liste
|Tue
|Mex
|10
|Research Chemicals Vendor Australia
|Tue
|Mex
|9
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC