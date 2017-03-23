Florida Speaker: Suspend Prosecutor W...

Florida Speaker: Suspend Prosecutor Who Nixes Death Penalty

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran has called on the governor to suspend a prosecutor for pledging to not seek the death penalty in any case while she is in office. Corcoran said on Thursday that Orlando State Attorney Aramis Ayala was "violating the constitution" because she is not even considering the death penalty, which is in the Florida Constitution.

